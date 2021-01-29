Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VOE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

