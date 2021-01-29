China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CCRC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 548,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

