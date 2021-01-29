China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:CEA opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

