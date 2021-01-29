China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.11

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and distribution of a range of mechanical transmission equipment in the People's Republic of China. It offers wind gear transmission equipment; industrial gear transmission equipment for the metallurgy, construction materials, traffic, transportation, petrochemical, aerospace, and mining industries; and rail transportation gear equipment products.

