China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.50. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 131,865 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The company has a market capitalization of £34.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.75.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

