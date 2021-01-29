China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Down 8.2%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,869,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,471,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

