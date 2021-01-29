Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.61. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,680,163 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

