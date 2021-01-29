Christine A. Pellizzari Sells 2,600 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

