Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

