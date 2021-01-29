Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.116-5.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.53.

CHD stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. 39,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

