Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

