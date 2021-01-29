Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 1,040.8% in January

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.8% from the December 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 4.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

