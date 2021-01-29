Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Boosted by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.98. 39,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

