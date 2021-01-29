Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. 12,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

