Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($4.76) Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.65). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 280,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

