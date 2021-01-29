Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 100,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.34 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

