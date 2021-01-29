Citigroup Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Neutral

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

