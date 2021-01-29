Citigroup Increases CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target to $150.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $152.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 122,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 62,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

