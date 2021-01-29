Citigroup Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Neutral

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.