Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

