Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

