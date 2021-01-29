Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

