City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

CHCO opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.