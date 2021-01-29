City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Shares Gap Down to $482.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $482.00, but opened at $462.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) shares last traded at $460.00, with a volume of 10,465 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of £233.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

About City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

