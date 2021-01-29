Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 790 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $320.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

