Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 139,974 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,974 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,376 shares of company stock worth $1,911,722. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

