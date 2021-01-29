Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.50. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. 5,473,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 3,064,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $929.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

