Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CLFD opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $458.43 million, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

