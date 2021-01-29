ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading Up 5.6%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 210,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 104,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

