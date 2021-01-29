Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 536.7% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Clearwater Seafoods in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSEAF remained flat at $$6.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Clearwater Seafoods has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

