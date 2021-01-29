Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Trading Down 5.9%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, Investec raised Clicks Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Clicks Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

