Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBGPY. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

