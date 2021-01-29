Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 494.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter.

GLQ traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,581. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.