Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.05. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 115,529 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

