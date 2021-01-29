CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.76. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CMC Materials by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

