CNB Bank Acquires 94 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

