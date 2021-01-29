CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

