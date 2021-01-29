CNB Bank Buys 621 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

