CNB Bank Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 152,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. 242,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

