CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

NYSE EW traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 72,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

