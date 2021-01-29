CNB Bank Purchases 59 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CNB Bank increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $24.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.97. 78,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,681. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

