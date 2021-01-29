CNB Bank Sells 133 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CNB Bank lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $236.92. 20,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

