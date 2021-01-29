CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCNE. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 56,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,905. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

