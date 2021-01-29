CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 212,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.