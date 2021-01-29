Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.