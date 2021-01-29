CoinDeal Token Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $449,318.88 and approximately $509.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00127496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038168 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com.

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

