Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE CL traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $78.47. 177,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.