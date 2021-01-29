CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

