Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 40,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 6,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.77% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

