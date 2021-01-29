Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $987.98 million, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

